Div Com Jammu hands over ex-gratia, appointment letter to Rahul Bhat’s family

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh and appointment letter to the Next of Kin of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee who was killed by terrorists in tehsil office in Chadoora on May 12.
Divisional Commissioner, accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over appointment letter and ex-gratia amount to the family of Rahul Bhat at their residence here at Durga Nagar.
The government has sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Meenakshi Raina, wife of late Rahul Bhat, resident of Sangrampora Beerwah Budgam, under SRO-43 of 1994.
She has been appointed as Class-IV in the pay level of SL 1(14800-47100) in the Government Higher Secondary School Nowabad, Jammu (School Education Department) on compassionate grounds under SRO-43 of 1994, read with SRO-199 of 2008 dated July 4, 2008.
“A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia relief was also handed over to the family. Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa also accompanied the Div Com,” read an official statement.