Div Com Jammu hands over ex-gratia, appointment letter to Rahul Bhat’s family

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh and appointment letter to the Next of Kin of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee who was killed by terrorists in tehsil office in Chadoora on May 12.

Divisional Commissioner, accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over appointment letter and ex-gratia amount to the family of Rahul Bhat at their residence here at Durga Nagar.