Div Coms, DCs to effect transfers of Tehsildars, Naib tehsildars

Jammu: The J&K government on Thursday delegated the powers vis-a-vis transfers of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars or Girdawars to the Divisional Commissioners.
Divisional Commissioners would place their services at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners, who would then effect transfers and postings of these Revenue officers/officials within their respective districts.
Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) too, within their respective jurisdictions, were vested with the similar powers, with regard to Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris.
As per GAD order issued by the Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, these powers were delegated in partial modification of Government Order No. 810JK(GAD) of 2020 dated September 1,2020.
“The transfer of Tehsildar(s), Naib Tehsildar(s) or Girdawar(s) shall be effected by the Divisional Commissioners concerned, who shall place their services at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners, for further posting within their respective districts,” read the order.
It was further ordered that all Deputy Commissioners would be competent to effect transfers or postings of the Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris, within their respective districts, and also to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement in respect of such vacant posts was made.
“Further, the transfers and postings of Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris can also be made by the Sub Divisional Magistrates, within their respective jurisdictions, who are also authorized to assign the charge of any such vacant post, till regular arrangement is made,” the order further read.