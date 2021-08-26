Div Coms, DCs to effect transfers of Tehsildars, Naib tehsildars

As per GAD order issued by the Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, these powers were delegated in partial modification of Government Order No. 810JK(GAD) of 2020 dated September 1,2020.

“The transfer of Tehsildar(s), Naib Tehsildar(s) or Girdawar(s) shall be effected by the Divisional Commissioners concerned, who shall place their services at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners, for further posting within their respective districts,” read the order.

It was further ordered that all Deputy Commissioners would be competent to effect transfers or postings of the Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris, within their respective districts, and also to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement in respect of such vacant posts was made.

“Further, the transfers and postings of Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris can also be made by the Sub Divisional Magistrates, within their respective jurisdictions, who are also authorized to assign the charge of any such vacant post, till regular arrangement is made,” the order further read.