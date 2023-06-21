Diversity source of society’s strength: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that diversity was the source of strength of the society.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the special national integration camp at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre at Rangreth, the LG said that in the last 75 years, through camps and selfless service in different parts of the country, the NCC had shown to the world that diversity was the source of strength of the society.

He congratulated the NCC on its long and glorious journey of nation building and developing leadership quality, character, and instilling values in youth for selfless service.

“Seventy-five years is an incredible legacy of achievement for NCC. The dream of a strong youth organisation, which the country had seen during the foundation of this organisation in 1948, continues to inspire generations and it is a source of strength for the entire society,” Sinha said.

He called upon the participating cadets to become the ambassadors of the new and aspirational J&K.