Diversity source of society’s strength: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that diversity was the source of strength of the society.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the special national integration camp at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre at Rangreth, the LG said that in the last 75 years, through camps and selfless service in different parts of the country, the NCC had shown to the world that diversity was the source of strength of the society.
He congratulated the NCC on its long and glorious journey of nation building and developing leadership quality, character, and instilling values in youth for selfless service.
“Seventy-five years is an incredible legacy of achievement for NCC. The dream of a strong youth organisation, which the country had seen during the foundation of this organisation in 1948, continues to inspire generations and it is a source of strength for the entire society,” Sinha said.
He called upon the participating cadets to become the ambassadors of the new and aspirational J&K.
“Today our youth are playing a key role in the transformation of India that is emerging as a global economic power. Our youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment,” the LG said. “NCC is scripting the bright future of the society and I strongly believe with the limitless potential of cadets, their dynamism, energy and values, we can overcome formidable challenges to create a new history.” He appreciated the NCC Directorate, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for organising the special national integration camp to promote the spirit of unity in diversity, camaraderie, and brotherhood.
Sinha also commended the efforts of NCC Directorate in increasing the strength of NCC cadets in J&K.
He appreciated the captivating performances by the cadets celebrating the spirit of unity in diversity.
As part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Programme, 200 cadets from all over India are participating in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
GOC 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Major General RK Sachdeva; and Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar Brig KS Kalsi were also present on the occasion.