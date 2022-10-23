Diwali today LG, others extend greetings

He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, while extending his hearty greetings and Deepawali wishes to the people of J&K, in his message said, “Deepawali is a unique symbol of our culture that symbolizes fraternity, harmony and unity. May this festival remove the darkness from people’s life and illuminate every household with joy, hope and prosperity.”

He appealed to the people to have a safe and eco-friendly Deepawali.

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, while greeting the people on the auspicious occasion, expressed hope that the festival of lights would strengthen the traditional bonds of harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message, the NC president said, “I hope the day increases the prospects of peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir in particular and the rest of the country in general. I wish people a very happy Diwali, hoping they will celebrate their happiness with those who are economically challenged.”

In a separate message, the NC vice president said, “May this Diwali strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and communal harmony in J&K. I wish people a very Happy Diwali, hoping that the day augurs well for everlasting peace and prosperity in J&K.”

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari while extending greetings to the people of J&K on the eve of Diwali urged them to pray for J&K’s peace and harmony on this revered occasion.

In his felicitation message, Bukhari said, “I extend greetings to the J&K people, especially the Hindu brethren on this revered occasion of Diwali, which is a festival of joy and happiness. This festival is also called a festival of lights. And, the lights symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and good over evil. May this precious occasion bring joy and happiness to the lives of everyone in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.”

He urged people to pray for the peace, harmony, joy, and prosperity of this land and its people, on the occasion of this revered festival of Diwali.