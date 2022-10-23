Diwali today LG, others extend greetings

Jammu: Crowded markets, tastefully decorated temples, well-lit houses - the festive ambience was all pervasive across the Jammu region on the eve of the festival of lights – Deepawali on Sunday.
Fervour for the festival of joy and prosperity was finding reflection on the gleaming faces of old and young alike. People of all strata could be seen busy shopping for gifts, sweets, floral and sparkling traditional motifs, buntings, crackers, designer lamps and traditional diyas (earthen lamps) in the bustling markets of old city and outskirts for the festival to be celebrated tomorrow.
Though the spiralling prices were a cause of concern for consumers yet could not subdue festivities in any manner. The scenario was no different across the region amid the exchange of advanced greetings.
In perfect sync with the festive fervour, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other prominent politicians and dignitaries too greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.
In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The festival of lights, Deepawali, is a harbinger of joy, happiness and prosperity, celebrates the victory of good over evil, of knowledge over ignorance and inspires us to fight the darkness in all spheres of life. May this festival of lights bring joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all and illuminate the path of progress and well-being.”
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the ‘Festival of Lights’.
In his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said, “This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and inspires us to fight the darkness in all spheres of life. This festival will strengthen the bonds of friendship, goodwill and communal harmony between the people of our country for which we are known across the world.”
He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, while extending his hearty greetings and Deepawali wishes to the people of J&K, in his message said, “Deepawali is a unique symbol of our culture that symbolizes fraternity, harmony and unity. May this festival remove the darkness from people’s life and illuminate every household with joy, hope and prosperity.”
He appealed to the people to have a safe and eco-friendly Deepawali.
National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, while greeting the people on the auspicious occasion, expressed hope that the festival of lights would strengthen the traditional bonds of harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a message, the NC president said, “I hope the day increases the prospects of peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir in particular and the rest of the country in general. I wish people a very happy Diwali, hoping they will celebrate their happiness with those who are economically challenged.”
In a separate message, the NC vice president said, “May this Diwali strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and communal harmony in J&K. I wish people a very Happy Diwali, hoping that the day augurs well for everlasting peace and prosperity in J&K.”
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari while extending greetings to the people of J&K on the eve of Diwali urged them to pray for J&K’s peace and harmony on this revered occasion.
In his felicitation message, Bukhari said, “I extend greetings to the J&K people, especially the Hindu brethren on this revered occasion of Diwali, which is a festival of joy and happiness. This festival is also called a festival of lights. And, the lights symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and good over evil. May this precious occasion bring joy and happiness to the lives of everyone in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.”
He urged people to pray for the peace, harmony, joy, and prosperity of this land and its people, on the occasion of this revered festival of Diwali.