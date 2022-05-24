DM Ramban asks police to identify fake media groups

Ramban: District Magistrate (DM) Ramban has asked the police to identify fake media groups operating without proper registration.

He has also asked the police to “verify the antecedents, and source of funding of all so-called journalists who operate the illegal portals without any valid degree, qualification and authorization from the competent authority.”

District Magistrate Mussarat Islam, vide letter No DCR/PS- Camp/ 1718-23 dated May 23, 2022, issued these directives to SSP Ramban while inviting her attention towards the “mushroom growth of illegal and unregistered portal-based news organizations operating through various social media platforms, especially Facebook, which are seen spreading propaganda, fake news and also indulging in blackmail of government functionaries in the district.”