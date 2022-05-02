Do we really deserve this celebration!

It is the time we clean our souls off all wrong and ugly. We purify ourselves. We come closer to God, and we earn his pleasure.

During this month we pray more, we remember God more, we help others more, and we do good deeds with a sense of earning more reward.

This is the time we desist from wrongs, and embrace piety. It is a month that instills in us the loft ideal called God-Conciousness, Taqwa as the book of Allah explains it.