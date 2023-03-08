Doctors a click away soon

Srinagar: To streamline the healthcare system, the government is mulling to start an online portal where people can access the information related to availability of doctors in the hospitals.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has started the initiative.
According to the officials, the website would provide information regarding hospitals, laboratories, availability of doctors in different hospitals, and paramedical staff including nurses and pharmacies.
“This will enable citizens to obtain verified and important data about healthcare professionals,” officials said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Dr Bupinder Kumar said that to ensure accountability, this citizen-centric online portal would bridge the gap between the healthcare system and the general masses.
Additional Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Dr Shafqat Khan told Greater Kashmir that this website would be very helpful for the people in Kashmir.
He said that even the profile of doctors would be displayed on the website.
"People can easily access the information regarding the availability of doctors and their timings, and information related to the tests. People can now easily check the profile of doctors and take consultations accordingly," he said.
Dr Khan said that the rosters of the hospital staff including doctors, paramedical staff, and the availability of tests would be available on this site.
He said that the website would be built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity, and interoperability, ensuring that all individuals have access to the data in a transparent and user-friendly manner.
“This new platform is set to be a game-changer in the healthcare sector, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs and facilitating better communication between patients and medical professionals,” Dr Khan said.
The government has made it mandatory for doctors and nurses working in government as well as private sector to register themselves on the Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
Around 7500 doctors and 38,535 paramedical staff are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council.
Of the 38,535 paramedical staff, 4319 B Sc Nursing degree holders, 9069 from General Nursing and Midwifery, 85 from M Sc Nursing, 12,590 from FMPHW and 1943 from MMPHW are registered with J&K Paramedical and Nursing Council.
Besides that, 3500 medical assistants, 3100 lab assistants, 557 dental assistants, 190 ophthalmic assistants, 1105 X-ray assistants, 65 ECG assistants, 479 anesthesia assistants, 95 sanitary assistants, 1123 operation theatre assistants, and 288 ISM pharmacist among others are also registered.
And over 4500 doctors have registered themselves with ABDM.
ABDM is a flagship programme of the Government of India and it envisages merging the entire health ecosystem on a digital platform.
This digital initiative creates a unique health ID for every citizen including digital healthcare professionals and facilities registry.
The digital health IDs will help hospitals, insurance firms, and citizens access health records electronically when required.
It would be a game changer for the health sector in J&K.