Doctors a click away soon

Srinagar: To streamline the healthcare system, the government is mulling to start an online portal where people can access the information related to availability of doctors in the hospitals.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has started the initiative.

According to the officials, the website would provide information regarding hospitals, laboratories, availability of doctors in different hospitals, and paramedical staff including nurses and pharmacies.

“This will enable citizens to obtain verified and important data about healthcare professionals,” officials said.