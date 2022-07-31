Doda admin asks people not to venture near water bodies

Bhaderwah: The Doda district administration Sunday issued an advisory asking people not to venture near River Chenab, its tributaries, and other water bodies saying that due to continuous downpour, the water level in the rivers and streams was alarmingly above danger marks.
Incessant rains and flash floods wreaked havoc across all the three districts - Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban - of the Chenab region as several foot bridges including that of Afti in Warwan were washed away.
After no respite from incessant rains for the past 10 days and reports of increased water levels in tributaries of River Chenab including Neeru and Kalnai besides reports of mudslides and sinking of land from several areas, District Magistrate Doda Vikas Sharma issued a fresh advisory.
The rain fury has prompted the district administration to issue an advisory asking people not to venture near water bodies.
As sudden cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and continuous mudslides at numerous spots beside sinking of roads at several places, the commuters have been asked not to travel on Kishtwar-Batote and Bhadarwah-Pathankot National Highways beside Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road and other interior roads.
“People are advised not to travel on any of the interior roads of the districts and highways without confirmation. Besides, they should also avoid going near the water bodies, especially River Chenab and its tributaries as the water is flowing dangerously, resulting in the sudden sinking of land,” the DC Doda said.
Meanwhile, dozens of houses and structures in the Kuthal area of Kahara, Gandoh, and Chirala were damaged.
Some foot bridges were washed away while scores of vehicles were stuck on roads and highways at various places in the region.
However, no loss of life has been reported from any part of the district.