Doda admin asks people not to venture near water bodies

Bhaderwah: The Doda district administration Sunday issued an advisory asking people not to venture near River Chenab, its tributaries, and other water bodies saying that due to continuous downpour, the water level in the rivers and streams was alarmingly above danger marks.

Incessant rains and flash floods wreaked havoc across all the three districts - Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban - of the Chenab region as several foot bridges including that of Afti in Warwan were washed away.

After no respite from incessant rains for the past 10 days and reports of increased water levels in tributaries of River Chenab including Neeru and Kalnai besides reports of mudslides and sinking of land from several areas, District Magistrate Doda Vikas Sharma issued a fresh advisory.