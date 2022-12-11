DOES GOVT ONLY OWN SUCCESS STORIES? In Kashmir’s willow wicker village, artisans struggle to carve out a living

Shallabugh village, which earned the status of ‘model village’ in 2002, is the largest producer of willow baskets in Kashmir.

Nearly 5000 people belonging to about 600 families of the village depend on willow works for earning a living.

The willow products have an attractive face value and intricate designs which make them a hit not only in the local markets but are also exported to different parts of the country and abroad.

The Kashmir's traditional wicker craft also known as 'Kanil Kaem' is struggling to survive in Shallabugh that has been facing a non-serious attitude of the successive governments in lending financial support to hundreds of artisans carving out their living out of heritage crafts like ‘Kangri’, wicker baskets, and other wicker works.