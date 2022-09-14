Dog menace poses risk to Srinagar, Ganderbal residents

Srinagar/ Ganderbal: The growing dog menace in Srinagar downtown and Ganderbal has irked the residents and traders of the twin districts.

The locals said that the unchecked dog menace in the area was creating inconvenience to the day-to-day life there.

A local delegation told Greater Kashmir that authorities were sitting over the issue while locals and traders were suffering.

They said that the issue was more prevalent in areas like Safa Kadal, SR Gunj, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, and Gojwara areas.