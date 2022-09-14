Dog menace poses risk to Srinagar, Ganderbal residents

Srinagar/ Ganderbal: The growing dog menace in Srinagar downtown and Ganderbal has irked the residents and traders of the twin districts.
The locals said that the unchecked dog menace in the area was creating inconvenience to the day-to-day life there.
A local delegation told Greater Kashmir that authorities were sitting over the issue while locals and traders were suffering.
They said that the issue was more prevalent in areas like Safa Kadal, SR Gunj, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, and Gojwara areas.
“Most of the locals have been facing the issue with no one taking care of it. Packs of dogs roam on roads and alleys and we are not able to move around freely. Children, women, and the elderly are most vulnerable to dog attacks. We have been appraising the authorities about the issue but nothing is done,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a trader.
The locals said that they were not able to move out especially after the evening due to the fear of dog attacks.
They said that despite dog bite cases happening every year, authorities were sitting on the issue.
“We are not able to go out to offer daily prayers. Authorities are not doing enough to counter the issue. This is in the heart of the city which we are supposed to make a smart city. We appeal to the SMC authorities to address the issue without delay,” said Asif Ahmad, a local from Nowhatta.
In Ganderbal, the abundance of dogs has become a nuisance in several areas with people complaining of feeling threatened by the menace.
According to locals, packs of dogs are seen near and in the main bus stand, streets, and lanes of the town, particularly in the morning and evening hours.
For the past few months, it has been observed that hundreds of dogs were suddenly appearing in various areas of the district including Beehama, Duderhama, Gund, Kangan, Kullan, Gagangir, Ganiwan, Rayil, Sumbal, Margund, and Kangan and it seemed that the authorities had no way to control them.
“The abundance of dogs has created a sense of fear among the people, especially the children. It has become a grave issue for the people now,” locals said. “The number of dogs is increasing day by day, particularly in rural areas but the authorities concerned pay no attention towards the safety of the people.”
Locals said that it seems that these stray dogs were being brought from different parts of the city and dropped in rural areas during night hours.
The locals have urged the authorities to look into the issue.
In past months stray dogs have bitten dozens of people and attacked and killed livestock including sheep, goats, and cattle.