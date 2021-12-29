Domestic holidaymakers keep Kashmir tourism sector afloat amid virus scare

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya said " There has been a considerable increase in the influx of tourists, Tourism department and tourism stakeholders worked really hard to bring back tourists to Kashmir after the second COVID wave. We are witnessing a considerably good number of arrivals which is an encouraging sign, most of the tourists are high-end and we need to work to get even budget class tourists back to Kashmir in good numbers."

"Tourism sector is one of the key segments of our economy and if it is doing well it aids other sectors of the economy. Hoteliers, travel agents have incurred huge losses since 2019, it will take us years to recover them. But at the same time we are happy that this year has been good in terms of the number of arrivals."

President, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation, Abdul Wahid Malik said that the number of tourist arrivals have been constant this year. "Earlier April, May used to be our peak season when there was a lean phase. This year, as during April, May hotels were empty due to COVID, but when the situation eased, we have witnessed a constant number of influx which is good for the tourism sector. Hotels in Pahalgam and Gulmarg are sold out, we are hopeful that next year too this will continue," Malik said.