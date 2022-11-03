Don’t be defensive, make country corruption-free: PM Modi tells CVC officers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the officers of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to march ahead to do their duty honestly and not be defensive while making the country corruption-free.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and launching the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC, the PM said that when the CVC officers would go on an offensive, those with vested interests would cry hoax and try to give a bad name to the institutions but people would understand the truth and stand by the truth.

“The entire life of Sardar Patel was dedicated to honesty, transparency, and the building of a public service system based on these values,” he said at the Vigilance Awareness Week that began with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The PM said that the campaign revolving around awareness and alertness was based on these principles.

He said that the campaign of Vigilance Awareness Week was taking place to realise the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and underlined its importance in the lives of every citizen.

The PM said that for a developed India, trust and credibility were critical and that people’s trust in the government enhances people’s self-confidence.

He said that the earlier governments not only lost people’s confidence but also failed to trust people.

“The legacy from the long period of slavery of corruption, exploitation, and control over resources, unfortunately, received more strength after the independence. This severely harmed at least four generations of this country,” the PM said. “We have to change this decades-long way fully in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.”

Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption the PM pointed out two key reasons for corruption and hindering people's progress – lack of amenities and unnecessary pressure from the government.

He said that for a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunity was deliberately kept alive and a gap was allowed to widen leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race.

“This race fed the ecosystem of corruption. Corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. If the poor and middle class spend their energy to arrange for the basic amenities, then how will the country progress?” the PM said. “That is why we have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for the last 8 years. The government is trying to fill the gap between supply and demand. The three ways adopted to achieve this are advancement in technology, taking basic services to the saturation level, and finally heading towards Atmanirbharta.”

Regarding the use of technology, he said by linking PDS to technology, crores of fake beneficiaries had been removed, saving over Rs 2 lakh crore from going to the wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The PM said that the adoption of transparent digital transactions and transparent government procurement through GeM was making a huge difference.

Speaking on taking the basic facilities to the saturation level, he pointed out that reaching every eligible beneficiary of any government scheme and achieving the goals of saturation puts an end to discrimination in society while eliminating the scope of corruption.

Highlighting the principle of saturation that is adopted by the government for the delivery of every scheme, the PM gave examples of water connections, pucca houses, electricity connections, and gas connections.

He said that too much dependence on foreign goods had been a big cause of corruption.

The PM highlighted the government’s push towards Atmanirbharta in defence and underlined that the possibility of scams was ending as India would be manufacturing its defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircraft.

Terming CVC an institution that encourages everyone's efforts to ensure transparency, he recalled his request last time for ‘preventive vigilance’ and praised the efforts of CVC in that direction.

The PM asked the vigilance community to think about modernising their audits and inspections.

“The will which the government is showing against corruption, the same will is necessary to be seen in all the departments as well. For a developed India, we have to develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance on corruption,” he said.

The PM asked for a system where corruption-related disciplinary proceedings were completed in a time-bound mission mode.

He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way of ranking departments based on pending corruption cases and publishing the related reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.

The PM also asked for streamlining of the vigilance clearance process with the help of technology.