Don’t be limited to enhancing aesthetic, make infrastructure user-friendly, utilitarian: LG

Srinagar: Chairing a review meeting of Srinagar district and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at SKICC, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said Srinagar needs holistic development and public utilities and called for making infrastructure user-friendly and utilitarian and being creative to enhance aesthetics.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the LG reviewed various developmental works besides the implementation and progress of the schemes being executed by the Srinagar district administration and SMC.

Observing that Srinagar city was visited by people from across the country and abroad, he stressed the need for holistic development of the city and public amenities.