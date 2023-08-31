Don’t make mockery of democracy: Sibal

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked Centre to not make “mockery of democracy” after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that “right people were under house arrest” as there “was no bandhs” post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the outset on the 13th day of hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it cannot give any fixed timeline for restoration of statehood in J&K and the Union government is ready for elections at any time in the valley.

SG Mehta argued that the region is continuously progressing by citing different figures. He apprised that in the previous year, around 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and the one crore mark has been crossed till date for 2023.

He said that on comparing the present situation with 2018, terrorist initiated instances are reduced by 45.2 percent, infiltration has been reduced by 90.2 percent, stone pelting reduced by 97.2 percent, and security persons casualties reduced by 65.9 percent.

"In 2018, stone pelting was 1767 (instances) and it is nil now and calls of organised bandhs (shutdowns) by secessionist forces were 52 and now it is nil," he said.

At this, Sibal, appearing on a petitioner’s behalf, asked whether the Constitution Bench will take into account the facts presented by the government because as per him such factual statistics were extremely "irrelevant".