Don’t politicise civilian killings: Azad

“We have seen the phase of killings by militants with grenades and landmines. Later we witnessed a lot of killings of politicians in cars and at their homes. This use of pistols and attacking from a close range is the newest modus operandi being used to kill non-locals, members of minorities” said Azad.

Azad said the delegations he met during his visit here, were worried about the aftermath and backlash the killings of non-locals could lead to.

When asked whether there was a security lapse in the recent killings of non-locals, Azad said the targeted killing was “yet another phase” of militancy, for which a specific person in the administration could not be blamed.

“For the last three decades, we have seen ups and downs in militancy. These killings are yet another phase and we cannot say any specific person (in administration) is at fault,” said Azad.

On being asked why non-locals who have left Kashmir for their home states were making inflammatory statements against Kashmiris, Azad said: “These poor people have fled from here out of fear and whatever they are saying is a natural reaction. We must show solidarity with them.”