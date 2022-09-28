Don’t read, it’s no news

Srinagar: “When a dog bites a man, that is not news, because it happens so often. But if a man bites a dog, that is news,” is a famous phrase coined by Alfred Harmsworth, a British newspaper magnate, but also attributed to New York Sun editor John B Bogart and Charles Anderson Dana.

Being no news, the ‘dog bites man’ events do not get the attention they deserve despite the massive scale of occurrence.

The anti-rabies ward at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital received at least 3300 dog bite cases during the last six months.