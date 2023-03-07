Don’t refer posts unfilled for over 2 years to recruiting agencies: Finance Deptt

Jammu: J&K government has asked all the administrative departments not to refer the posts under direct recruitment quota, which have remained unfilled for more than two years, to the recruiting agencies.

These posts may be deemed as “abolished posts” as the Finance Department Director General (Codes) in the circular instructions to the administrative departments has directed them (departments) not to “project the deemed abolished posts in the budget estimates or revised estimates.”

The departments have also been asked to obtain the prior concurrence of the Finance Department for revival of such posts "before referring them for recruitment, in unavoidable cases."