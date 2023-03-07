Don’t refer posts unfilled for over 2 years to recruiting agencies: Finance Deptt

Jammu: J&K government has asked all the administrative departments not to refer the posts under direct recruitment quota, which have remained unfilled for more than two years, to the recruiting agencies.
These posts may be deemed as “abolished posts” as the Finance Department Director General (Codes) in the circular instructions to the administrative departments has directed them (departments) not to “project the deemed abolished posts in the budget estimates or revised estimates.”
The departments have also been asked to obtain the prior concurrence of the Finance Department for revival of such posts "before referring them for recruitment, in unavoidable cases."
Direction was with respect to the circular instructions of the Finance department issued vide No A/97(02)-Sgr-210(5) dated July 15, 2021 wherein the instructions related to creation, deemed abolition, revival and continuation of posts were issued.
July 15, 2021 instructions had provided that “all posts, except newly created posts kept in abeyance or remaining vacant for a period of more than 2 years in any department or attached office or subordinate office or statutory body, would be considered as 'deemed abolished' unless an exemption has been given at the time of sanctioning the post.”
As per those instructions, a post falling into the category of ‘deemed abolished’, cannot be filled up prior to obtaining its revival, from the Finance Department. “Revival of posts would be considered in rare and unavoidable circumstances only and the proposals for revival of posts may be referred to the Finance department on file along with the prescribed checklist issued by it (Finance department). Separate checklist may be prepared for each post. Proposals received without a proper checklist would not be considered,” it was specified.