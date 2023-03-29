Don’t take everything with a ‘pinch’ of salt

"We usually use table salt while eating. There are two types of salt intake, one is visible and another is invisible like peanuts, pistachios, butter, potato chips, and Kashmiri bread which contain double salt," he said.

Dr Shah said that the high intake of salt was associated with high mortality.

"The best way to cut salt intake should be gradual. People should opt for salt substitutes like vinegar, onion, and lemon. People should always check the label of salt before buying food products from provision stores," he said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, public health expert, Dr Sheikh Saleem, who is also working with Ministry of Health, GoI, said that there were several reasons for the high salt consumption in J&K like the traditional Kashmiri cuisines with high salt content and Kashmiri Nun Chai, the pink salt tea.

“Processed and packaged foods, whose use has become more widespread in recent years, often contain high levels of salt. Traditional Kashmiri Nun Chai adds to the burden,” he said.