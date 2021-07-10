Door-to-door searches in several Shopian villages

Shopian: Security forces launched cordon and search operations in multiple villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Saturday morning.
A police official said that army, CRPF and police laid siege around Braripoara, Gadipora and Manloo villages and carried out door to door searches.
The official said that the forces also cordoned vast apple orchards in Shirmal village in Zainapora belt and conducted searches.
The operations, according to the official, were conducted after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.
“All the operations were called off later in the day as no militant was found hiding in these villages”, said the official.