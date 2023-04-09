Doors of justice open to all without discrimination: Kiren Rijiju

Budgam: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Sunday said that the doors of justice were open to all without any discrimination

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presiding over an awareness programme on ‘Legal Assistance at Pre-arrest, Arrest and Remand Stage’, he said, “Doors of justice are open to all without any discrimination of rich and poor and it is being ensured that no innocent is punished and no guilty is spared.”

Rijiju said that the Centre had taken various initiatives to reduce the pendency of cases in all courts ensuring prompt justice delivery.

He said that the constitutional rights should not only be upheld but also promoted.

Rijiju said that the Legal Aid Defense Counsel system would be fruitful in helping the marginalised sections of the society, who have no access to justice.