Doyen of Kashmiri poetry, Rahman Rahi dies at 98

Anchor and media secretary, Halque Adab Sonawari, Azhar Hajini in his tribute to Prof Rahi said: “Rahi Sahab’s demise is truly a tragedy for every Kashmiri who has an understanding of the importance of our mother tongue and its ethos. Youngsters like me who work for the promotion of Kashmiri literature have always looked up to such towering personalities of Kashmiri literature as Prof Rahman Rahi. He is our pride. Kashmir owes him. We owe him a lot.”

Kashmiri actor, Bihari Kak, in his adieu said: “Rahi was a great poet with a progressive mindset. His demise put a vacuum in the literary circles. I was privileged to be part of a team which interviewed him at his residence in Srinagar in 1996-97.”

Early Life and Education

Prof Rahi’s original name was Abdur Rehman Mir. He was born in Srinagar in 1925. He did his schooling at Islamia High School, Srinagar, and his first postgraduation in Persian and then in English Literature from the University of Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after he was appointed lecturer in a government college. A few years later, Rahi joined the Department of Persian at the University of Kashmir (KU). Prior to that he also worked as a cleric with the Power Development Department where his first posting was in north Kashmir’s district of Baramulla. In 1977, he joined the newly established Department of Kashmiri at KU where he taught till his retirement.

Though he was drawn to poetry from his childhood, Rahi started writing poems when he came under the influence of the progressive writers movement. In his early work of poetry, he comes off as an idealist romantic, aspiring for a perfect world where all his young passions would find fulfillment. His poetic collection Nouroz-i Saba bears the imprint of this mix of progressive ideology and romantic aspirations.

Awards and Honours

Prof Rahi was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his poetry collection Nouroz-i-Saba, the Padma Shri in 2000, and India's highest literary award, the Jnanpith Award (for the year 2004) in 2007.

He is the first Kashmiri writer to be awarded the Jnanpith, India's highest literary award for his poetic collection Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz (In Black Drizzle).

He was honored with Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2000 by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Prof Rahi was a living legend whose poetry and other literary work represented the tradition, culture, and ethos of Kashmir.

His poems, many sung by almost all famed singers, are and would be owned through tradition from generation to generation.

“Kashmiri literature has lost one more legend today. We, Kashmiris, are indebted to his contributions. My condolences to his family and literary circles of Jammu and Kashmir,” journalist and former BBC broadcaster, Nayeema Mehjoor said.

Celebrated author and journalist, Mirza Waheed, in his condolence message said, “It is said that every day in the world there are languages which die as there are no speakers. If the same happens with Kashmir, then what is Rahman Rahi, Dina Nath Nadim, or Mehjoor? A light has gone, may your words live long among us, Rahi Sa’eb.”