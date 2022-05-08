DPR for historic Mughal Road tunnel near completion: Officials

Anantnag: After much delay, the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Mughal road tunnel is finally near completion. The government had set into motion its preparation in August 2019.

Earlier the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDC) entrusted with the job in March that year engaged Rodic Consultants private Limited in a joint venture with Madrid-based Getnisa-Euro studios to prepare DPR.

“It (Rodic) subsequently started working on the DPR and submitted a preliminary project assessment (PPR) and then for long nothing more was done,” an official in the Mughal Road division told Greater Kashmir.

He, said, however, that lately the consultancy has shown seriousness and completed the survey of the project.