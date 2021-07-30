DPS Srinagar secures 100% result

He congratulated all the students of the schools who qualified the 12th class exams.

Dhar said around 274 students appeared in the class 12th exams out of which 222 students scored 80 percent to 100 percent marks in the exams.

As per the figures given by the school, Ahmed Hadi Nadvi has topped the school by scoring 99 percent marks in the exam while Rubab Ali Punjabi secured the second position with 98.80 percent marks and Aisha Fatima secured the third position with 98.60 percent marks.

“I convey my blessings and wish the children a very bright future. They have made the J&K and the region proud by their efforts. As an institution, we are delighted by the performance of our students. I fall short of words to convey our accolades,” Vijay Dhar said. “Our pride knows no bounds while our joy is beyond limits. Our congratulations to the students are most effusive,” he said.

Vice Principal of the school, Shafaq Afshan has also congratulated the students on their stellar performance.

While complementing the students, the Vice Principal said the children came out with flying colours despite the lockdown and crisis precipitated by COVID-19.

“It is in no less measure to the efforts of the teachers who worked tirelessly to overcome hindrances and ensured that the students reciprocate their efforts to make them forge ahead of adversity,” she said. Meanwhile the result for around 65,000 students is still awaited and will be declared by August 5, an official said.

“The result of our school is also pending. Reportedly there was some technical problem due to which the result of some students is awaited,” said a school functionary of DPS Budgam.