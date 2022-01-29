Dr Farooq Abdullah trying hard for political survival of National Conference

Even at this age and not being well for the last several years, the veteran politician visits different corners of Jammu and Kashmir to meet party workers and keep their morale high.

Despite having serious differences with Dr Abdullah on various important issues, the party leaders in Centre do acknowledge his influence in the past on people of all the regions and all religions of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

When Dr Abdullah was admitted in SKIMS here for COVID related treatment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha himself paid a visit and met Omar Abdullah there. Sinha offered to take the NC president to any other hospital outside for treatment if his family wished. Since Dr Abdullah was responding to the treatment at SKIMS, Omar thanked Lieutenant Governor and said his father was getting the required best treatment here.