Dr Farooq condemns killing of teachers

“The spurt in the incidents of targeted killings also raises a big question mark on the security scenario in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar city. The perpetrators, who have committed this heinous act, have no religion. No religion condones violence. Nothing justifies such bloodshed.”

While describing the killings as cold blooded murder which cannot be compensated by anything, he said, “I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Almighty to give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss in this hour of grief.”

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Senior leaders Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, party MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Zone Presidents Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Javed Dar, Vice President Province Mohammad Syed Akhoon, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar and Minority Cell functionaries Sardar JS Azad, MK Yogi have also condemned the killings unequivocally.

Praying for peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss, the functionaries said, “Back-to-back civilian killings are a point of concern for every right-thinking person. The barrel of the gun is continuously feeding on our people irrespective of the religion they belong to. We stand in solidarity with those who have lost their loved ones particularly the families of Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand and numerous other families. The immediacy of the situation calls for strengthening brotherhood and maintaining communal bonhomie.”