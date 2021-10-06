Dr Farooq visits Bindroo’s family

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah, visited the residence of prominent pharmacist ML Bindroo, who fell to the bullets of assassins yesterday.

The party president expressed solidarity with the bereaved and prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss, a party statement issued here said.

“Denouncing Bindroo Ji's killing, he demanded that the perpetrators of the despicable and dastardly act be brought to justice,” it said.

He further said that Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of the local shared history, and cultural ethos. "Protecting the pluralistic visage of J&K tops the agenda of NC. Such acts of violence are alien to our culture and ethos. There is no place for such violence in today's world. Those behind this heinous act should be named and shamed and given exemplary sentences. Such acts shouldn't divide us.

“The best retort to such violence is to strive for more unity than ever before. Our communal bonhomie and strings of brotherhood are age old and have stood the worst of times," he said.