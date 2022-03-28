Dr Jitendra, Giriraj Singh review preparations for PM's Jammu visit on April 24

New Delhi: Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Giriraj Singh on Monday reviewed preparations for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming Jammu visit on April 24 to commemorate the nationwide “Panchayati Raj Diwas.”

It was decided that after two more such meetings, a bigger meeting would be held to finalise details of the event to be held on April 24, 2022. Even though the event will be physically held at Jammu, lakhs of Gram Panchayats from across the country will be able to connect and watch the event, virtually.