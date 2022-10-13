Dr Parvaiz Kaul, Dr M S Khuroo figure in list of Stanford’s top 2% scientists

Srinagar: In a significant development, Director SKIMS Soura Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Kaul and Dr MS Khuroo have figured in the list of top two percent scientists of the world as enlisted by Stanford University.
Dr Kaul has figured in the General and Internal Medicine category with a subspecialty of Respiratory Medicine while Dr Khuroo figures in the subspecialty of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Dr Parvaiz Kaul expressed happiness for being enlisted among the top two percent of scientists and said that the achievement should motivate youngsters to do better than their seniors.
“It will be a proud moment for us if our youngsters outperform us. I have learned from teachers and may have achieved more in my life but I wish my students do much better than me,” he said.
Dr Kaul said that such success stories should become a motivational campaign for youngsters and they should view this recognition seriously.
“That is more important for me. These recognitions should be viewed seriously by youngsters and that will ultimately be beneficial for society,” he said.
Notably, the selection is made based on the evaluation of the research work of the participants done by several agencies. Meanwhile, Dr Khuroo has made it to Stanford's list of top scientists for the last several years.
“This is encouraging for our youngsters. We are doing biomedical research to save human lives. Our basic aim is to save human lives by discovering new diseases and their treatment as well,” Dr Khuroo told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the research which was the base of being enlisted among top scientists should be original and serve the purpose as well. “Duplication of research is a waste of finance, resources, and manpower,” he said.
Dr Khuroo said that there were so many youngsters in medical colleges and universities who should produce research to go ahead in life.
“We have been doing it for the last many years but now it should motivate the younger generation to go for better research and discover new diseases and interventions as well,” Dr Khuroo said.