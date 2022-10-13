Dr Parvaiz Kaul, Dr M S Khuroo figure in list of Stanford’s top 2% scientists

Srinagar: In a significant development, Director SKIMS Soura Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Kaul and Dr MS Khuroo have figured in the list of top two percent scientists of the world as enlisted by Stanford University.

Dr Kaul has figured in the General and Internal Medicine category with a subspecialty of Respiratory Medicine while Dr Khuroo figures in the subspecialty of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Talking to Greater Kashmir Dr Parvaiz Kaul expressed happiness for being enlisted among the top two percent of scientists and said that the achievement should motivate youngsters to do better than their seniors.

“It will be a proud moment for us if our youngsters outperform us. I have learned from teachers and may have achieved more in my life but I wish my students do much better than me,” he said.

Dr Kaul said that such success stories should become a motivational campaign for youngsters and they should view this recognition seriously.

“That is more important for me. These recognitions should be viewed seriously by youngsters and that will ultimately be beneficial for society,” he said.