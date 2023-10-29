Dr Sushil Razdan gives 4 tips to prevent stroke

Srinagar: Noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan Sunday asked people to control diabetes, quit smoking, reduce weight, and monitor blood pressure to prevent themselves from stroke and other health complications.

He said stroke was the third leading cause of death which was preventable and treatable if individuals take timely action.

For stroke prevention, Dr Razdan said that controlling diabetes, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and monitoring blood pressure were necessary.

Stressing that stroke was a growing concern for both the young and the elderly, he recommended staying warm, engaging in regular exercise, and taking walks during the winter season to promote overall health.

Dr Razdan said that the leading factors contributing to strokes were smoking, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and a lack of physical activity.