Dr Sushil Razdan gives 4 tips to prevent stroke

Srinagar: Noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan Sunday asked people to control diabetes, quit smoking, reduce weight, and monitor blood pressure to prevent themselves from stroke and other health complications.
He said stroke was the third leading cause of death which was preventable and treatable if individuals take timely action.
For stroke prevention, Dr Razdan said that controlling diabetes, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and monitoring blood pressure were necessary.
Stressing that stroke was a growing concern for both the young and the elderly, he recommended staying warm, engaging in regular exercise, and taking walks during the winter season to promote overall health.
Dr Razdan said that the leading factors contributing to strokes were smoking, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and a lack of physical activity.
He also highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs such as sleep disturbances, facial changes, and arm weakness, urging individuals not to ignore these symptoms and seek immediate medical attention.
With the alarming increase in stroke cases, he stressed the importance of individual health maintenance.
“The cases of stroke are increasing which is a growing concern. I receive three patients every day. So people need to take care of their health. We have advanced treatment for stroke like thrombolysis and thrombectomy,” Dr Razdan said.
He pressed for the need to establish stroke units at district levels so that the golden hour of patients would be saved.
“Rapid medical intervention can make a big difference in the outcome for patients. This proactive approach can save lives and reduce the long-term impact of stroke on individuals and their families,” he said.