Draft electoral rolls for J&K to be prepared by August 31

After the delimitation, some of the earlier polling stations may come under more than one new constituency or may be completely shifted to another constituency. The polling stations will be mapped accordingly.

The appointment of booth level officers and their proper training will be done by July 5. Verification and rationalisation of polling booths will be done by July 25. Finally, the draft rolls need to be prepared by August 31, sources said.

During the revision exercise, citizens would be given opportunities to enrol, delete and change their particulars in the electoral rolls.

Last month, the central government had issued a notification saying that the orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew electoral constituencies and provided six additional assembly seats to Jammu division and one to Kashmir would come into effect from May 20.

According to the orders of the Delimitation Commission, set up under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, the union territory will have 90 assembly constituencies -- 43 in Jammu Division and 47 in Kashmir -- with nine of them being reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.