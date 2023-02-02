DRAINING THE STATE EXCHEQUER | J&K spent Rs 55,254 Cr on power purchases from outside in 10 years

Srinagar: Power purchases continue to be a big drain for J&K's exchequer, as the union territory has spent a whopping Rs 55,254 crore on purchasing electricity from outside power companies in the last 10 years.

As per the official data accessed by Greater Kashmir power purchase bills from outside power discoms have reached Rs 55, 254 crores in the last ten years (2012-13 to 2021-22).

According to data, the J&K government spent Rs 8197 crore on 16207 million electricity units in 2021–2022 while while 14362 million units cost Rs 7047 crore in 2020–21.

In 2019-20, 13345 million units were purchased for a cost of Rs 6987 crore.