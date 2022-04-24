Dream of Ek Nishaan, Ek Vidhaan in J&K was fulfilled by PM Modi: LG

3. Development in Jammu and Kashmir has got a new impetus under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister. In 2018-19, a total of 9,229 projects were completed at a cost of Rs 67,000 crore, while 21,943 projects were completed in 2020-21 by spending Rs 63,000 crore, which is less than four thousand crore rupees than 2018-19. In the Financial Year 2021-22, as many as 51,891 projects have been completed, and we will be able to save 30 percent of money this year as compared to earlier. The speed of work has been increased five times, besides the system has been made so responsive and transparent that a person sitting in the village can monitor the execution of projects and development works of his area on his mobile phone and keep track of every single penny being spent on the projects.

4. A huge amount of Rs One lakh crore is being spent on developing roads and tunnel infrastructure. Earlier, 1500 km of road was built every year and now, 3200 km of road is being built every year. Before 2019, around 2000 km of road used to be macadamized annually. In the last financial year, more than three times i.e. 6625 km of roads have been macadamized, and Jammu and Kashmir, which was ranked 11th in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in 2017, is today at third place in the whole country. Two new airport terminals are coming up at Jammu and Srinagar. Today, on an average, 105 flights are operating from Srinagar airport every day. A record 1346 flights were operated from Jammu airport last month, which shows that J&K is now fully connected to other parts of the country.