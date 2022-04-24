Dream of Ek Nishaan, Ek Vidhaan in J&K was fulfilled by PM Modi: LG

Palli (Samba): In his address at Palli Panchayat in Samba on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha focussed on development vis-à-vis socio-economic growth witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir during last few years.
“I, on behalf of all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, warmly welcome Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Palli, country's first Carbon Neutral and Digital Land Governance Iconic village, which encompasses the cultural heritage and modernity of Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said in his speech.
Hon’ble Prime Minister’s guidance will inspire people to establish new dimensions of development in Jammu and Kashmir, and fulfill his resolve to build a new Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
“With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, Baba Amarnath, Shankaracharya and Sufi saints, the dream of Ek Nishaan, Ek Vidhaan in Jammu and Kashmir was fulfilled by Hon’ble Prime Minister, and under his leadership, J&K today stands on the threshold of a new era of development and prosperity, bridging the development deficit of past seven decades in just 32-33 months, making 1.25 crore citizens of J&K the real partners of progress”, the LG said.
Following are the key takeaways from LG’s speech:
1. ‘Jan Bhaghidari’ is our strength, our power. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has laid a solid foundation for inclusive development by implementing three-tier Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. 29 departmental functions have been transferred to all panchayats and 7 departments to urban local bodies. For the first time in 2021, the District Capex Budget of Rs 12,600 crore was prepared with the active support of Panchayati Raj representatives. Prior to that in 2020-21, this figure was Rs 5136 crore. Yesterday, in the presence of all DDC Chairpersons, a historic Rs. 22,126.93 Cr District Capex Budget for this FY, more than 75% since last year, was approved for the equitable development of the UT.
2. Hon’ble Prime Minister has started the golden era of industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, which was deprived of the same for decades. An investment proposal of Rs 52,155 crore has come within just one year, which will also provide employment opportunities to around four lakh youth. Today, with the groundbreaking ceremony of Rs 38,000 crore by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have made great inroads towards fulfilling the PM’s vision of making J&K a hub of the industrial revolution. I am confident that within 6 months, the industrial investment figure will cross Rs 70,000 crores, providing job opportunities to 5 to 6 lakh youth. For ease of doing business, all 235 services have been made online and 180 services are available on single window system. Moreover, 23 investment proposals worth Rs 4575 crore have been approved for developing Medicity.
3. Development in Jammu and Kashmir has got a new impetus under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister. In 2018-19, a total of 9,229 projects were completed at a cost of Rs 67,000 crore, while 21,943 projects were completed in 2020-21 by spending Rs 63,000 crore, which is less than four thousand crore rupees than 2018-19. In the Financial Year 2021-22, as many as 51,891 projects have been completed, and we will be able to save 30 percent of money this year as compared to earlier. The speed of work has been increased five times, besides the system has been made so responsive and transparent that a person sitting in the village can monitor the execution of projects and development works of his area on his mobile phone and keep track of every single penny being spent on the projects.
4. A huge amount of Rs One lakh crore is being spent on developing roads and tunnel infrastructure. Earlier, 1500 km of road was built every year and now, 3200 km of road is being built every year. Before 2019, around 2000 km of road used to be macadamized annually. In the last financial year, more than three times i.e. 6625 km of roads have been macadamized, and Jammu and Kashmir, which was ranked 11th in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in 2017, is today at third place in the whole country. Two new airport terminals are coming up at Jammu and Srinagar. Today, on an average, 105 flights are operating from Srinagar airport every day. A record 1346 flights were operated from Jammu airport last month, which shows that J&K is now fully connected to other parts of the country.
5. Despite having a huge power generation capacity, only 3500 MW of electricity was generated in seven decades in J&K. But this gap of 70 years will now be filled in just four years. From 1947 to 2018, only 8394 MVA transmission capacity was added, whereas in just two years, an additional capacity of 4000 MVA has been created. Like other parts of the country, there is a problem of electricity these days but I am sure that soon, this issue will be resolved as well.
6. Jammu and Kashmir ranks second in the entire country in terms of Covid vaccination in the age group of 15 to 18. In August 2020, the oxygen generation capacity was only 14,000 LPM and today it is 90,000 LPM. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a model in the whole country in Covid management. Hon’ble Prime Minister has strengthened the health care system in J&K by giving two new AIIMS, 7 new Medical Colleges and hundreds of other facilities, as a result of which we are far ahead of the national average in 8 parameters of health. Before 2019, there was no health insurance in the UT. Hon’ble PM gifted Ayushman-Bharat health to all citizens of J&K.
7. Within a year, 11,508 youth have been given government jobs and only on the basis of merit, boys and girls from poor, deprived families have become government officers. Our such daughter viz Neha Sharma from a poor family of Samba district, Rinku Devi of Jammu, Sachita Kapoor of Kathua have become government officers today only on the basis of their merit. The recruitment process for 9,278 other posts has been completed. An ecosystem has been created to make young boys and girls self-reliant and self-dependent. Through Mission Youth and many other new policies, as many as 1,37,000 young boys and girls have become entrepreneurs within just one year. More than 2 lakh youth have been entrusted with the responsibility of taking governant schemes to the grass root level by forming youth clubs in all 4290 panchayats. Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, financial assistance and training were provided to about 5 lakh women of 56,000 self-help groups to make them financially independent.
8. As a result of the reforms brought in the agriculture sector, Jammu and Kashmir is among the top five States/UTs of the country in terms of farm income with a monthly income of Rs 18,918 per farmer. Dairy reforms are leading J&K to become milk surplus from being milk deficit.
9. GI tagging of Saffron, Guchhi (Morchella esculenta mushroom) and organic certification of the famous Basmati rice of RS Pura has increased the income of farmers manifold. Today, the products of Jammu and Kashmir are being exported to the big supermarkets of Dubai.
10. A strong foundation has been laid for Rs 500 crores worth famous Kashmiri carpet market. GI tagging, introduction of QR code for quality control have been done and this year, at least Rs 300 crore worth of carpets will be exported. Apart from this, GI tagging of nine other products has also been done to take J&K’s handicraft and handloom sector to new heights.
11. Under Hon’ble Prime Minister’s leadership, 180 services have been made online, making citizen services faceless, paperless and cashless. The hundreds of years old system of Darbar Move has been abolished and the e-office has been made fully operational in both the secretariats of Jammu as well as Srinagar. Today, in e-office disposal, Jammu and Kashmir ranks first in the list of UTs. Jammu and Kashmir is the first UT in the country which has started Real Time Citizen Feedback System. As per the report of National e-Services Delivery Assessment, J&K ranks first in the category of UTs for better delivery of e-services.
12. BEAMS EMPOWERMENT digital solution has made the system more transparent and accountable. Now a common citizen can monitor the on-going projects in every nook and corner of the UT, and keep account of the money being spent on such projects.
13. Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani initiative has enabled a common citizen sitting in the village to see their land papers. Land passbooks are being provided in three languages. Srinagar has become the first district in the country to ensure 100% property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme.
14. Initiatives like LG Mulaqaat and Awaam Ki Awaaz bring the people and the government closer, and public grievances are being redressed in a short span of time.
15. Jammu and Kashmir has become the first State / UT in the country to launch the District Good Governance Index. The country's first Panchayat Performance Index has been initiated in Bandipora district, which is being implemented in all the panchayats of the districts.
16. As a result of the reforms that have taken place in all the sectors, Jammu and Kashmir has been kept under the category of Performer from Aspirant in the report of Sustainable Development Goals.
17. In the last 6 months, a record 80 lakh tourists came to Jammu and Kashmir. In the first three months of this year, four lakh tourists had come by air to visit Kashmir, which reflects the peace established in the valley.
18. We have succeeded in destroying the ecosystem of terrorism. We do not believe in buying peace but in establishing it. On this occasion, I also congratulate and salute the police, army and security forces personnel working for public safety and all-round development.
19. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm all over Jammu and Kashmir. On the lines of Wagah border, the Retreat ceremony has been started at Suchetgarh. 4290 Panchayats, more than 20,000 schools are taking the immortal saga of freedom fighters to the masses and are also preparing the future roadmap to fulfill Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of self-reliant India.
20. The people of Jammu and Kashmir had stopped dreaming for years. Since August 2019, the 1.25 crore citizens are not only dreaming but are working hard for their accomplishment. Today, the result of reforms in many areas has enabled Jammu and Kashmir, which was once considered backward, to give competition to the developed States/UTs of the country. The distinction between policies and intentions has been removed. Hon’ble Prime Minister is the architect of the golden future of this heaven on earth - Jammu and Kashmir, and today his message from Samba, the land of heroes, will guide every citizen and every public representative to contribute towards Nation-Building.