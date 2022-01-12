Drive against coaching centres in Srinagar for violating COVID guidelines

Srinagar: Tightening its noose, Srinagar district administration has launched a drive against the private coaching centres to check the violation of government guidelines by them.

The move came after the administration received complaints against some of the coaching centres which were allegedly compelling the students to pay their fees.

“We received written complaints against some coaching centres which are forcing students to pay the fees. Some students sent us audio clips of owners of the coaching centres asking them to pay their fees,” a top official in district administration told Greater Kashmir.