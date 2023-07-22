Driver dies in Mendhar accident

Poonch: Driver of a tipper truck died after his vehicle met with an accident at Naka Manjari village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Raqoob Azam, 52, son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Bhata Dhurian.

Police said that a tipper truck, bearing registration number JK12 7126, was plying on Naka Manjari road when it turned turtle and the driver died on the spot.

Body of the deceased was later taken into possession by police and shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar, where medico-legal formalities were conducted.

Police started investigation into the matter after a case was registered in the local police station.