Driver injured in cylinder blast in Srinagar

Srinagar: A tempo driver was grievously injured in a cylinder blast outside Botanical Garden here. Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that no trace of explosives was found at the site.
According to the officials, the explosion took place when the driver opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area. The driver suffered grievous injuries in the blast and was hospitalised for advanced treatment.
Soon after the incident, police issued a statement which read: “Today afternoon, at around 2:35 pm, one blast took place on the rear end of a tempo vehicle in the car parking of Botanical Gardens which caused localised damage to the rear door of this vehicle,” Srinagar police said in a statement.
“Prima facie the blast seems to be accidental in nature, most probably caused due to a cylinder or other pressure equipment failure. The driver namely Amjad Ali is grievously injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. FSL team is on job and checking the vehicle to rule out any other possibility.”
IGP Kashmir said that no trace of explosives was found at the site of explosion. “Our BDS and forensic team found no trace of explosives while checking the damaged vehicle,” IGP said.
The area has been witnessing a huge tourist rush since the last few weeks. People which include tourists in hundreds are visiting Asia’s famous Tulip garden these days.