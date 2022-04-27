Driver killed as snow avalanche hits vehicle at Zojila

Ganderbal: A driver was killed after a vehicle he was driving came under a snow avalanche at Shaitan nallah near Zojila on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Wednesday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a Tata mobile bearing number JK01Q-5635 on way from Kargil to Srinagar came under a snow avalanche at Shaitan Nallah, Zojila on Srinagar-Leh Highway and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.