Driver killed as snow avalanche hits vehicle at Zojila

Ganderbal: A driver was killed after a vehicle he was driving came under a snow avalanche at Shaitan nallah near Zojila on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Wednesday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a Tata mobile bearing number JK01Q-5635 on way from Kargil to Srinagar came under a snow avalanche at Shaitan Nallah, Zojila on Srinagar-Leh Highway and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.
Soon after a rescue operation was launched by police with the help of MEIL and Beacon authorities after which the body of the driver was recovered from the snow. However, later the injured driver succumbed.
The driver identified as Sajjad Ahmed Bangroo, son of Ghulam Hassan Bangroo of Batmaloo Srinagar, was shifted to Army medical facility Gumri, where doctors declared him dead.