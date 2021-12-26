Driver killed in Rajouri highway accident

Rajouri: Driver of a tipper was killed in a road accident that took place at Taliyan near Nowshera on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway on Sunday.
Police said that the accident took place on Sunday evening, when a tipper bearing registration number (JK11C 6061) was plying on the highway as the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into a roadside gorge.
Driver of the vehicle was killed on the spot, police said. He has been identified as Zaffar Iqbal, son of Talib Hussain, resident of Chingus Nallah. Police said that cognizance of the matter has been taken in a local police station.