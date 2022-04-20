Driver killed in road accident at Khooni Nallah on highway

Ramban: Driver of a troller truck died on spot after the vehicle he was driving went out of control and fell into a several meters deep gorge at Khooni Nallah area of Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday morning.

Police said a rashly driven trailer truck bearing registration number PB10HL-3434 loaded with heavy iron electric poles was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu went out of control of its driver as he couldn’t control the speed of the vehicle resulting in the trailer truck plunged into a gorge at Khouni Nullah.