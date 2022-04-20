Driver killed in road accident at Khooni Nallah on highway

Ramban: Driver of a troller truck died on spot after the vehicle he was driving went out of control and fell into a several meters deep gorge at Khooni Nallah area of Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday morning.
Police said a rashly driven trailer truck bearing registration number PB10HL-3434 loaded with heavy iron electric poles was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu went out of control of its driver as he couldn’t control the speed of the vehicle resulting in the trailer truck plunged into a gorge at Khouni Nullah.
After getting information about the accident, rescue teams of Police and volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead body of the driver from the gorge and shifted it to PHC Ramsu for identification and other legal formalities.
Police identified the deceased driver as Kalvinder Singh son of Satnam Singh resident of Mohouliya Viran Khutar Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh (UP). SHO Police Station Ramsu, Nazir Ahmed said that a case FIR under sections 279/304-A IPC was registered at the Police Station for further investigations.