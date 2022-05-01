Driver killed in Zojila road accident

Srinagar: Driver of an oil tanker was killed in a road accident along Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Sunday morning.

A police official from police station Sonamarg told Greater Kashmir that an oil tanker bearing registration Number PB08CP/0866 on its way towards Kargil skidded off the road near India gate on Zojila axis and fell down into deep gorge resulting on spot death of its driver Muzaffar Iqbal, son of Muhammad Iqbal Resident of Kewal Budal district Rajouri.