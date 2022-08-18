DRONE DROPPING | NIA conducts raids in 4 Jammu districts
Jammu: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted multiple raids in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Doda districts in connection with the drone dropping case being investigated by the agency.
These raids were conducted simultaneously at four locations in Marheen, HariaChak, and ChanpuraDhani in Rajbagh in Kathua district with the Police, SOG, and CTT CRPF 121 Battalion.
These raids were conducted in connection with a case registered under FIR No 114 of 2022 on May 29, 2022, under Sections 121, 121 A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16, 18, and 20 UAPA Act at Police Station Rajbagh, Kathua.
“The NIA has taken over the investigation and conducted raids in the dropping of weapons by a Pakistani drone at the residence of an arrested terrorist in TalabKhitikan, Jammu,” officials said.
They said that the arrested terrorist was involved in the dropping of arms and ammunition by a Pakistani drone.
Similar raids were conducted in Samba and Doda districts regarding the dropping of weapons by a drone, officials said.
They have seized some documents for scrutiny and further investigation into the case is on.
While the NIA was conducting multiple raids, a team of Police said it nabbed a resident of village Gutrian, MohallaKhwaja, Mendhar in Poonch district with Rs 10 lakh.
Police said that he was being interrogated to know the purpose of him carrying so much cash.
“One person has been called for questioning. It’s a new case of suspected terror financing. We are investigating,” ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.
Meanwhile, Police conducted a massive search operation in border villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua following inputs about the flying of a Pakistani drone.
However, no drone or suspicious object was found during the search operation although the security forces have been alerted to keep an eye on suspicious activities.