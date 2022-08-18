DRONE DROPPING | NIA conducts raids in 4 Jammu districts

Jammu: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted multiple raids in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Doda districts in connection with the drone dropping case being investigated by the agency.

These raids were conducted simultaneously at four locations in Marheen, HariaChak, and ChanpuraDhani in Rajbagh in Kathua district with the Police, SOG, and CTT CRPF 121 Battalion.

These raids were conducted in connection with a case registered under FIR No 114 of 2022 on May 29, 2022, under Sections 121, 121 A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16, 18, and 20 UAPA Act at Police Station Rajbagh, Kathua.

“The NIA has taken over the investigation and conducted raids in the dropping of weapons by a Pakistani drone at the residence of an arrested terrorist in TalabKhitikan, Jammu,” officials said.