Drone intrusion foiled on IB in Arnia

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone intrusion near village Sai along the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu district. A BSF spokesperson, in an official statement said, “On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on Indian side.”

“The troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light due to which it returned. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far,” he added.