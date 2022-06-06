Drone threat prevalent everywhere on borders: DIG BSF

Rajouri: Terming drones as a prevalent threat everywhere on borders including Rajouri and Poonch, a top Border Security Force officer on Monday said that forces are properly dominating the borders to foil any attempts from adversaries.
DIG BSF Rajouri Poonch sector, DS Sindhu was talking with mediapersons on the sidelines of the start of a skill development programme in sector headquarter Rajouri.
In his statement, DIG DS Sindhu said that drone threat is prevalent everywhere on borders and so in Rajouri and Poonch. "Army and BSF are dominating the Line of Control in a proper manner to foil any nefarious design of our adversaries." the officer added. He further said that every jawan of BSF remains ready to tackle any situation and regular advanced courses for jawans are held to upgrade their skills.