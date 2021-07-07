Drones banned in Bandipora

Bandipora: After Srinagar, Baramulla, Ramban, Samba and Rajouri, authorities in north Kashmir's Bandipora banned drones in the district in view of the recent drone attack on Air Force Station Jammu.
In an order issued to this effect, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, while invoking section 144 of CrPc imposed a ban on the storage, sale/possession, use and transport
of drones/ similar kinds of aerial vehicles in the district.
As for the persons already having drone cameras, a similar kind of aerial vehicle in their possession, they have been asked to ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt.
The violation of the order invites "punitive action as warranted under the law," the order said.