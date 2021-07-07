Drones banned in Bandipora

Bandipora: After Srinagar, Baramulla, Ramban, Samba and Rajouri, authorities in north Kashmir's Bandipora banned drones in the district in view of the recent drone attack on Air Force Station Jammu.

In an order issued to this effect, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, while invoking section 144 of CrPc imposed a ban on the storage, sale/possession, use and transport

of drones/ similar kinds of aerial vehicles in the district.