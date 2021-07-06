Drones banned in Baramulla, Samba too

Baramulla/Jammu: After Srinagar, Rajouri and Ramban districts, the Baramulla and Samba district administrations have also imposed restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
“In the backdrop of recent attack on Air Force station at Jammu by using drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, it has been apprehended that as an attempt of sabotage, terrorist/anti-national elements may, with the help of technology like drones and other flying objects, try their best to hit the targets. It has been found appropriate to impose reasonable restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones/unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAVs) across Baramulla district,” reads an order by DM Baramulla.
The Baramulla district magistrate in its order said that keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance and trespass, it was extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles move around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of Baramulla.
“The persons already having the drone cameras or similar kind of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in their possession, shall handover the same in the local police station under proper receipt,” reads the order.
Samba district administration has also imposed a ban on the use, sale, purchase and transport of drones.
As per an order issued by District Magistrate Anuradha Gupta, the restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC on the use of any drone and UAVs in the district except the drones registered with Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal and Vijaypur as per rules and regulations of DGCA.
It further directed that the government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys, surveillance and other official purposes would get the local Police Station and concerned Executive Magistrate informed.
The ban has been imposed following the drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station.