Drones banned in Baramulla, Samba too

Baramulla/Jammu: After Srinagar, Rajouri and Ramban districts, the Baramulla and Samba district administrations have also imposed restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“In the backdrop of recent attack on Air Force station at Jammu by using drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, it has been apprehended that as an attempt of sabotage, terrorist/anti-national elements may, with the help of technology like drones and other flying objects, try their best to hit the targets. It has been found appropriate to impose reasonable restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones/unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAVs) across Baramulla district,” reads an order by DM Baramulla.

The Baramulla district magistrate in its order said that keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance and trespass, it was extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles move around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of Baramulla.