‘Drug addict’ son strangles mother to death in Sopore

Sopore: A drug addict son has allegedly strangled and killed his elderly mother in Dangerpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
An official said that 32-year-old Showkat Ahmad Ganaie strangled his mother to death in Dangerpora village in Sopore area on Wednesday night.
Soon after the commission of crime, the accused son, who is said to be a drug addict, was arrested within hours, an official said.
The deceased was identified as Aisha Begum 70, wife of late Muhammad Ramzan Ganaie of Dangerpora, Sopore.
Soon after the incident, some relatives and neighbours took her body to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sopore for medico-legal formalities.
According to some locals and relatives, soon after he committed the crime, the accused son went berserk, who broke down window panes and mirrors of his home and was also trying to hurt his brother and uncle.
“A case in this regard vide FIR No 54/23 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sopore Police Station and the accused Showkat was taken into custody while further investigations are going on,” a Police official said.
Politicians, social activists, relatives, and locals of the area told that the accused was involved in drug addiction for the last 15 years.
They held the growing drug addiction in Kashmir responsible for the incident.
"We are appealing to the administration to hang the accused in front of the public so that such a heart wrenching incident should not happen in future. The necessary measures should be taken by the administration to eradicate the menace of drugs and other illegal activities in the entire Kashmir,” locals said.