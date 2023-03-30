‘Drug addict’ son strangles mother to death in Sopore

Sopore: A drug addict son has allegedly strangled and killed his elderly mother in Dangerpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that 32-year-old Showkat Ahmad Ganaie strangled his mother to death in Dangerpora village in Sopore area on Wednesday night.

Soon after the commission of crime, the accused son, who is said to be a drug addict, was arrested within hours, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Aisha Begum 70, wife of late Muhammad Ramzan Ganaie of Dangerpora, Sopore.