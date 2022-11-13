[DRUG-FREE J&K-III] Drug cartels in business for 2 decades busted in Bandipora

Bandipora: At least two infamous drug cartels in business for 25 years have been busted in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and 63 NDPS cases have been registered while 90 arrests were made in two years.

According to Police, to avoid suspicion, they used to keep a good rapport with the high-ranking officials of both the Police and civil administration in the district. “Few cartels were active for the past 24 to 25 years and were never exposed,” a senior ranking Police official said. “Mandela, Khurshid, Yousuf, Ilyas were the kingpins and they would use women to peddle drugs.”

He said that so far there were no reports of cross-border nexus and the district was facing the problem of drug peddling from Srinagar and Sopore.