DRUG-FREE KASHMIR-I [Of dark web and Kashmir’s dark underbelly]

Srinagar: A study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Kashmir (IMHANS-K) has revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, substance abusers in Kashmir purchased drugs using the dark web.

As per the study ‘Prevalence and Pattern of Substance Use in 10 districts of Kashmir: A 2022 survey’ conducted by IMHANS-K, the sales of drugs on darknet websites comprise only a small number of overall sales of drugs, but they increased evidently after COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a shift by accelerating e-commerce and leading to a major leap from offline to online shopping. This trend has also encompassed the purchase of illicit drugs. While some illicit drugs are sold on the ‘clear web’, illicit drugs are available on the ‘dark web,’” the study revealed.

According to the study, “People who use drugs have purchased drugs through these sites during COVID-19 lockdown.”

Dr Yasir Hassan Rather of the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) told Greater Kashmir that the purchase of drugs using the dark web increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.