Drug menace major threat to J&K’s socio-economic structure: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the drug menace was a major threat to the socio-economic structure of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a review meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Police Headquarters here, the DGP took a detailed review of the measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in J&K to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs.
He stressed upon the officers to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug trafficking.
Singh urged the officers to devise a plan under which the record of drug consumers was collected at panchayat and block levels, which he said could be helpful in identifying the source of supply.
He said that it had become imperative for all the stakeholders to come together to uproot the menace of drug trade and work in unison to make J&K drugs free.
The DGP directed for establishing the ANTF secretariat in Crime Branch J&K to be headed by DIG Crime Branch for better coordination, feedback, and analysing of successful as well as failed cases.
He said that the secretariat would also identify the grey areas where gaps need to be plugged in.
Singh empathised for automatic flow of information regarding the drugs and action taken against the drug peddlers and narco-traders.
He also emphasised for creating awareness by screening the documentaries regarding misuse and effects of drugs on the health of people.
The DGP said that lectures on narcotics and its ill effects should be organised in schools, colleges as also at the panchayat level for which content already available on different platforms and also new content should be discussed with youth.
He said that crackdown on drug trafficking and its peddlers had to be further intensified to punish those involved in this heinous crime.
Singh said that to improve the conviction rate chain of custody and documentation had to be maintained properly.
He stressed for creating SOPs and their adherence to achieving conviction in narco-cases.
The DGP also stressed for publishing a compendium of circulars, orders, and SOPs.
He called for constituting district level task forces to deal with the narco-cases and directed for reviewing the progress of cases every month.
Singh directed for conducting the court drills in moot court constituted for the purpose to understand the trials in courts better so that errors were fixed well in time.
He also stressed for quality examination and review at prosecution level to ensure conviction of the accused.
The DGP stressed extensively utilising the NIDHAN portal for information and action plans.
He directed the Crime Branch J&K to prepare guidelines and investigation modules to be followed by Investigating Officers (IOs) investigating narco-related cases to achieve better results.
With regard to the poppy cultivation, Singh stressed the mapping of hotspots and providing alternate crop options under the relevant central policy to the cultivators. However, he directed for strict action against the repeated offenders and called for booking them under the relevant laws and Public Safety Act (PSA).
The DGP directed for attachment of property acquired through drug trade and also stressed on attachment and freezing of bank accounts and identifying known and suspected drug traders and smugglers in border areas and subsequently initiating action against them.
He also emphasised on identifying the payment methods being done though hidden channels including dark net.
Singh directed the officers to identify the competent and well-versed investigators to be tasked for investigation of narco cases.
He stressed on analysing the judgments to identify the shortcomings of the investigation, which would be helpful in rectifying the errors in future.
The DGP directed the Crime Branch Headquarters to issue the directions to all stakeholders for maintaining and collection of the records.
He directed for establishing the intelligence cell and making optimum use of resources to achieve better results.
Singh also reviewed working of canines and stressed for using services of Dog Squad for law and order and crime detection in an increased manner.
During the meeting, the counter measures for use of mobile phones in jails were also discussed.
Special DGP Crime A K Choudhary and other officers briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken and measures planned for keeping the drug abuse in check and also steps taken for better investigation of the narco cases.
ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ M K Sinha, DIG Crime Bhim Sen Tuti, AIG (Training and Policy) PHQ Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Provision and Transport) J S Johar, AIG (Technology and Communication) Gurinderpal Singh, and Manoj Kumar Pandith were also present on the occasion.