Drug menace major threat to J&K’s socio-economic structure: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the drug menace was a major threat to the socio-economic structure of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a review meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Police Headquarters here, the DGP took a detailed review of the measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in J&K to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs.

He stressed upon the officers to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug trafficking.

Singh urged the officers to devise a plan under which the record of drug consumers was collected at panchayat and block levels, which he said could be helpful in identifying the source of supply.

He said that it had become imperative for all the stakeholders to come together to uproot the menace of drug trade and work in unison to make J&K drugs free.