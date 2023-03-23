DRUG TRAFFICKING AND NATIONAL SECURITY | Amit Shah to chair conference in Bengaluru today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would chair the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the representatives from five southern states and three union territories (UTs) would be attending the conference.

He said that Shah would also oversee destruction of 9298 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 1235 crore during the meeting.

The spokesman said that during the meeting, due emphasis would be laid on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime route, stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting into zero tolerance, seamless coordination and cooperation between state and central drug law enforcement agencies and containment of spread of drug abuse through concerted awareness programme.