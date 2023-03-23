DRUG TRAFFICKING AND NATIONAL SECURITY | Amit Shah to chair conference in Bengaluru today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would chair the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the representatives from five southern states and three union territories (UTs) would be attending the conference.
He said that Shah would also oversee destruction of 9298 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 1235 crore during the meeting.
The spokesman said that during the meeting, due emphasis would be laid on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime route, stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting into zero tolerance, seamless coordination and cooperation between state and central drug law enforcement agencies and containment of spread of drug abuse through concerted awareness programme.
He said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs to make drug-free India.
The spokesman said that under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a target to destroy 75,000 kg narcotics was set during a 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022, but under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 5,94,620 km of seized drugs valued at Rs 8409 crore had been destroyed so far, overachieving the target manifold.
He said that of the total drugs destroyed, 1,29,363 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 3138 crore had been destroyed by NCB alone.
The spokesman said that on the directions of PM Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs had adopted a three-pronged formula of strengthening the institutional structure, empowerment, and coordination of all narcotics agencies and a comprehensive awareness campaign to crack down on narcotics.
He said that the issue of drug smuggling is not an issue of Centre or state but a national issue and efforts to deal with it should also be national and unified.
The spokesman said that to deal with the menace of drugs effectively, all the states should convene meetings of district-level and state-level NCORD regularly.
He said that using the latest technology in the fight against drugs should be the way forward and use of drones, artificial intelligence, and satellite mapping for identification and control of areas cultivating opium should be looked into, diligently.
The spokesman said that the cases of drugs should be investigated thoroughly from its source to destination to crackdown on its entire network.