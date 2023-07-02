Drug Trafficking | Villages located ahead of AIOS pose challenges: IG BSF

Srinagar: The Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Ashok Yadav Sunday said that certain villages located ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) on the Line of Control (LoC) had become hotspots for drug trafficking, posing significant challenges to security agencies.
In conversation with Greater Kashmir, the IG BSF shed light on the persistent issue of narcotic smuggling along the LoC and highlighted the prevalence of drug smuggling through this route.
He expressed his concerns about the vulnerable patches where this illicit activity thrives.
“Villages located ahead of the AIOS indulge in drug trafficking while taking advantage of their location,” Yadav said.
"The transportation of drugs often takes place through water streams, adding another layer of complexity to the situation," he said.
The IG BSF said that these challenges continued to persist and demanded immediate attention.
Talking about the strategies employed by the BSF to combat this menace, he said that their deployment along the LoC primarily focuses on identifying and thwarting drug smuggling attempts.
"It is not possible to maintain surveillance at every corner. But the BSF concentrates its efforts on increasing its presence in areas deemed more vulnerable to drug trafficking," Yadav said.
However, he said that they manage to seize drugs during routine checks when smugglers attempt to transport them towards the hinterland.
The issue of narcotic smuggling along the LoC has remained a pressing concern for the security agencies.
"Villages located ahead of the AIOS are proving to be fertile grounds for drug trafficking. Urgent measures are required to enhance surveillance and counter the transportation of drugs through these vulnerable areas," a top security official said.
AIOS is located about 700 metres from the LoC.
The AIOS was constructed to prevent terrorism and infiltration of cross border illegal activities.
It consists of a border fence, electric live wires, sensors, sirens, foot patrols, floodlights, and other surveillance devices including handheld thermal imagers.
Meanwhile, speaking about the security arrangements put in place for the Amarnath Yatra, the IG BSF said that they were fully prepared along with other security agencies and that the security of the yatra was a coordinated effort of all security and intelligence agencies.
"Whatever the task we have been given, we will do it. We have properly covered the yatra route with the deployment of our troops. Routine briefing is also conducted with soldiers deployed for the yatra," he said.
Yadav said that around 85 additional companies of BSF were called to Kashmir for security arrangement of Amarnath Yatra while nine companies had been taken from the already existing BSF companies in Kashmir for the purpose.
"We have our 53 companies here and out of them nine are deployed for Amarnath Yatra," he said.
About the challenges of infiltration likely to be faced after melting of snow, the IG BSF said that the routes become easier soon after the snow melts.
"This is how it has been happening historically. When the snow melts, routes become easier for the terrorists. Forests also get dense and terrorists find it easier to hide themselves. But we are prepared to thwart their attempts of infiltration and narcotic smuggling as well," he said.