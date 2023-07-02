Drug Trafficking | Villages located ahead of AIOS pose challenges: IG BSF

Srinagar: The Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Ashok Yadav Sunday said that certain villages located ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) on the Line of Control (LoC) had become hotspots for drug trafficking, posing significant challenges to security agencies.

In conversation with Greater Kashmir, the IG BSF shed light on the persistent issue of narcotic smuggling along the LoC and highlighted the prevalence of drug smuggling through this route.

He expressed his concerns about the vulnerable patches where this illicit activity thrives.

“Villages located ahead of the AIOS indulge in drug trafficking while taking advantage of their location,” Yadav said.

"The transportation of drugs often takes place through water streams, adding another layer of complexity to the situation," he said.

The IG BSF said that these challenges continued to persist and demanded immediate attention.